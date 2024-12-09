DFB kicker to Bayern?
Hamann in plain language: “Then you come crawling back”
For Sky expert Didi Hamann, a free transfer of Jonathan Tah to Bayern is no longer an option. With their behavior in the last transfer period, the Munich club had offended the defender. "That's the worst thing ever, when you openly say you're going to Bayern and then come crawling back," said the former professional.
It was a seemingly never-ending transfer saga last summer: Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah and Bayern were reportedly in agreement over a move, but the two clubs failed to reach an agreement for weeks. The player even publicly pushed to be allowed to go to Munich and in the end had to accept continuing to play for Bayer and not Bayern.
However, the 28-year-old's contract expires after the season, which is why the saga is now entering the next round. There has been repeated talk of a transfer to the record champions on a free transfer. Even though there has been repeated interest from England or Spain, it seems as if the DFB team player's path to Munich is mapped out.
"The worst thing there is"
But not if Didi Hamann has his way. The former Bayern professional can no longer imagine a transfer after the events of the summer. "He really went out on a limb. And as a player under contract, you only do that if they say: 'Watch out, you're coming to us'. Because that's the worst thing there is, when you say: 'Nah, nah, I want to go to Bayern', and then you come crawling back," Hamann summed up on Sky.
Instead, the former professional believes that Tah could join another FCB: "The young Pau Cubarsi at Barcelona - he could play alongside him, or he could lead him." But the Premier League would also be an attractive destination: "I could imagine that many clubs in England would be interested because he is a physically strong player, strong on the ball, very quick. They love players like that on the island, there will be a big market."
