Hamann in plain language: “Then you come crawling back”

"The worst thing there is"

But not if Didi Hamann has his way. The former Bayern professional can no longer imagine a transfer after the events of the summer. "He really went out on a limb. And as a player under contract, you only do that if they say: 'Watch out, you're coming to us'. Because that's the worst thing there is, when you say: 'Nah, nah, I want to go to Bayern', and then you come crawling back," Hamann summed up on Sky.