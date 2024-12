Tourism boom: “Europe is a giant hotel!”

"Krone": We are sitting in Café Prückel, which you own, as do several Viennese hotels: are the coffee houses doing badly despite the queues outside the door?

Daniel Jelitzka: Where there are queues outside the door, things are going well: but I don't know if they deserve the term Viennese coffee house. There are hardly any Viennese inside. It's not easy to run a coffee house: you can do it with at least 150 seats. With small coffee houses, the handover is a problem. Landlords then have the option of raising the rent.