Wiener of the week
Local master butchers conquer Hollywood
Festive "Schnitzel documentary" has won a coveted prize at the international film festival in Los Angeles (USA). The jury's mouths must have been watering.
On Boxing Day, many Viennese have a "fake rabbit" on their plates - a stuffed roast with eggs, gherkins and breadcrumbs. Tafelspitz and breaded meat are also part of our cultural identity. This is exactly what the documentary "Schnitzel and other festive dishes", which won the coveted Silver Award at the US International Film Festival in Los Angeles, is about.
The film tells the story of Vienna's unique culinary traditions, especially the meat dishes around the holidays. And how they are prepared.
This must have made the American jury's mouth water. Filmmakers Alexander and Nadeschdas Schukoff produced the documentary in collaboration with the Vienna Food Industry Guild.
"This award underlines the world-class nature of our craft. It is an honor to have the art of Viennese butchers recognized internationally," says guild master Josef Angelmayer. According to Horst Stierschneider, spokesman for the profession, beef plays a central role in Viennese cuisine.
Here, the animals are traditionally cut into 65 pieces, whereas in the USA they are usually only cut into 10 pieces. At the turn of the year, roast pork is once again the order of the day in many households. Ancient Greeks and Romans regarded wild boar as a symbol of luck and prosperity. A (super)belief that has persisted to this day.
Fewer and fewer farms
Despite the film's success, there are fewer and fewer butchers in the city. Whereas there were 500 in 1990, today there are around 20. If you include the meat counters in supermarkets, the statistics show that there are 117.
Vegans and vegetarians may disagree. But: "Appreciation for butchers is essential, as they play a central role in the regional economy," says Stierschneider. "They create jobs and regional added value."
The award winners and the Viennese butchers are our Viennese of the week.
