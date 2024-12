“He’s not ashamed to be seen with me”

People stare, turn around. Anna Karrila is lifting weights and doesn't seem to notice the stares at John Harris in Donaupark in Linz. Or she is simply ignoring them. Because with her bright orange hair and her stature, the Finnish woman is definitely an eye-catcher. Karrila is the strongest woman in the world and doesn't want to lose any of her fitness during her "home leave" in Linz. "I started going to the gym when I was 13. I started bodybuilding when I was 18 and also took part in body fitness competitions. But at some point I didn't want to diet any more and ended up doing power lifting. That's bench pressing, deadlifting and squats. And then I won my first competition without training. In the same year, at the age of 23, I became world champion for the first time. And there are 200,000 people worldwide who do this in this category," Anna laughs with obvious pride.