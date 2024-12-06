These Salzburgers have a say in the coalition in Vienna

On the ÖVP side, the Salzburg state government is also involved in the negotiations. Stefan Schnöl l, who has already been entrusted with numerous tasks, must not be missing from the coalition talks in Vienna. He is negotiating in the "Transport and Mobility" and "Art and Culture" groups. Provincial Councillor Daniela Gutschi is also currently in Vienna on a regular basis. She is negotiating the topics of "Education and Science" and "Health and Care". The ÖVP also has many negotiators in Vienna outside of the provincial government.