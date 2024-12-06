Unofficial politics
These Salzburgers have a say in the coalition in Vienna
These are the decisive days for the success of the Zuckerl coalition. Several Salzburgers are playing a key role in the negotiations in Vienna. For example, SPÖ National Councillor and AK expert Michaela Schmidt and Sepp Schellhorn are on the leadership team for the Neos in the sensitive subgroup 1, "Economy and Infrastructure". This deals with particularly contentious issues such as location and industrial policy and energy. Or the central controversial issue, tax cuts or new taxes?
This group has become even more explosive due to the recent bankruptcies in trade and industry. Negotiations took place yesterday, Friday, and talks will continue over the weekend. Schmidt, from the city of Salzburg, has been a member of the National Council in Vienna for the SPÖ since September 2023 and is head of the economy department at the Salzburg Chamber of Labor. Like her fellow negotiators, she is currently mainly in Vienna. "It's a very intense time for everyone involved," says Schmidt.
On the ÖVP side, the Salzburg state government is also involved in the negotiations. Stefan Schnöl l, who has already been entrusted with numerous tasks, must not be missing from the coalition talks in Vienna. He is negotiating in the "Transport and Mobility" and "Art and Culture" groups. Provincial Councillor Daniela Gutschi is also currently in Vienna on a regular basis. She is negotiating the topics of "Education and Science" and "Health and Care". The ÖVP also has many negotiators in Vienna outside of the provincial government.
Outgoing Minister Karoline Edtstadler is the only person from Salzburg to sit on the steering group with all party leaders and social partners, and she is also a member of the management team for the negotiating group on women's, justice, social, foreign and European policy. In addition to the third National Council President Peter Haubner (taxes), National Council members Tanja Graf (energy, consumer protection), Carina Reiter (competition policy and climate protection) and Wolfgang Mayer (affordable housing) are also negotiating on behalf of the ÖVP.
