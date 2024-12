What Michael Lang says after the curious own goal

"Krone" : Michael, your season so far has been like a rollercoaster ride. Do you see it that way too?

Michael Lang: It's my first season in the Bundesliga. And it really is a rollercoaster ride. Personally, I didn't get off to such a bad start, with that dream goal against Salzburg. Nevertheless, it wasn't nice because we couldn't win the first twelve games. Then I was suspended - that set me back a bit and also made me think. The change of coach gave me a new chance and I made good use of it. My last few performances were also pretty good. And now this own goal, which was very strange. It was simply a blackout.