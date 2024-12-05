For treason
South Korean police investigate President Yoon
The South Korean police are now investigating President Yoon Suk-yeol for high treason in response to complaints filed by an opposition party and activists. The background to this is the temporary imposition of martial law.
As reported, the South Korean president unexpectedly imposed martial law late on Tuesday evening (local time) and lifted it again a few hours later after massive political resistance. Martial law was imposed in the country for the first time since the end of the 1980s.
Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun is said to have advised this. The president justified his action with the accusation that the opposition was the hand camp of the communist North and had taken the parliamentary process hostage. After martial law was imposed, protests followed, including from within his own party.
Defense minister replaced
The defense minister, who is said to have been responsible for sending troops from parliament, has now resigned. The previous ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Choi Byung-hyuk, has been appointed as his successor. Many people in South Korea are currently also calling for the president to resign. The ruling People's Power Party (PPP) wants to keep him in office, although it has rejected the declaration of martial law.
The opposition has already submitted a motion for impeachment proceedings, which is to be voted on in parliament on Saturday. It accuses Yoon of breaking the constitution. The Democratic Party, the main opposition party in South Korea, has a majority in parliament, but needs the support of at least eight PPP MPs. A two-thirds majority is required for the head of state to be removed from office.
