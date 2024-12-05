Ex-Neos leader warns
Ex-Neos leader Matthias Strolz is sounding the alarm: "No-go areas like in major French cities" are looming in Vienna due to "too much and too disorderly" migration. Christoph Wiederkehr, the pink deputy mayor himself responsible for integration in Vienna, confirms the criticism.
While Neos leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger is negotiating with the ÖVP and SPÖ about participating in the federal government, her predecessor Matthias Strolz is making a dramatic appeal to those in power on social media - it's all about immigration.
"We had too much and too disorderly immigration", writes Strolz on "X", which is why "the social explosives are growing immensely". Especially in the capital. "The focal point is Vienna, because it's a metropolis. There are also wrong signals in the area of social policy. The city's education system is falling apart."
Background: Every second first-grader in elementary school does not speak German, or does not speak it well enough. Islamic pupils already make up the majority in many compulsory school classes.
"State of emergency in integration"
"We have a national emergency in the area of integration", Strolz continued, adding: "Without decisive countermeasures, Vienna will have a considerable security problem." Anyone who is "not ignorant" can see that. "The perspective is that of large French cities - with explicit no-go areas."
The Neos party under Deputy Mayor and City Councillor Christoph Wiederkehr is in favor of integration and education in Vienna. He fully agrees with the criticism. "Matthias Strolz is saying what we have always been saying. We have been warning for a long time that there are problems in Vienna, both in schools and in life together," said Wiederkehr in response to an inquiry from Krone.
And the deputy head of the city continued: "If Vienna is bearing the brunt of migration, this is also reflected in the schools. That's why we have long been calling for a fair distribution through a residence requirement, but also a standardized federal form of minimum security."
The question is whether the Pinks will be able to fully assert themselves with their current (in Vienna) and possible coalition partners (in the federal government).
