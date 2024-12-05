The Neos party under Deputy Mayor and City Councillor Christoph Wiederkehr is in favor of integration and education in Vienna. He fully agrees with the criticism. "Matthias Strolz is saying what we have always been saying. We have been warning for a long time that there are problems in Vienna, both in schools and in life together," said Wiederkehr in response to an inquiry from Krone.



And the deputy head of the city continued: "If Vienna is bearing the brunt of migration, this is also reflected in the schools. That's why we have long been calling for a fair distribution through a residence requirement, but also a standardized federal form of minimum security."