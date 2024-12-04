Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Protests have an effect

Mercosur deal could fall through at the last minute

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 20:00

Farmer protests in and around Austria have apparently had an effect. The Mercosur deal has (again) at least been postponed.

0 Kommentare

It was serious urgent mail that recently reached the EU Commission in Brussels. As the "Krone" reported, farmers' associations from all over Europe sent a letter to Belgium expressing their concerns about the impending Mercosur pact.

Zitat Icon

This agreement would be the death blow.

Bauernverbände zu Mercosur-Pakt

"Our farmers are already struggling with rising costs, stricter requirements and massive price pressure. This agreement would be the death blow," the appeal read.

Von der Leyen canceled meeting
And the EU farmers' concerns were apparently also heard in the heart of the EU. Because the newly re-elected EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will not sign the treaty on Friday, contrary to what had been planned. She recently canceled the meeting in Montevideo (Uruguay) that had been scheduled specifically for this purpose.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will not sign the treaty for the time being. (Bild: APA/AFP/JOHN THYS)
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will not sign the treaty for the time being.
(Bild: APA/AFP/JOHN THYS)

Farmers want to completely renegotiate the pact
"A great partial success. Production in Europe would be squeezed out by the pact, jobs would be destroyed and food would come from somewhere where there are no high production standards like in Austria," said Lower Austrian Vice-President Stephan Pernkopf, Lower Austrian Farmers' Association Director Paul Nemecek and EU mandatary Alexander Bernhuber.

Stephan Pernkopf, Vice-President of Lower Austria (Bild: Imre Antal)
Stephan Pernkopf, Vice-President of Lower Austria
(Bild: Imre Antal)

The Austro-Agrarians themselves are currently in Brussels to form new farmers' alliances against the agreement with the Mercosur countries Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

They sense an opportunity to prevent the pact in its current form. Protests have been taking place in Germany, Poland, Italy and France.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mark Perry
Mark Perry
Porträt von Nikolaus Frings
Nikolaus Frings
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf