Municipality of Schattendorf

Thomas Hoffmann: Strictly against the austerity package

Nachrichten
05.12.2024 11:00

The SPÖ appeals to the federal government to cushion losses for the municipalities in 2025. Mayor Thomas Hoffmann wants to continue investing in life in Schattendorf.

0 Kommentare

Thomas Hoffmann, Mayor of Schattendorf and SPÖ Chairman of the district of Mattersburg, describes the overall economic situation in Austria as worrying. While other European countries - with the exception of the Baltic states - can look forward to economic growth in 2025, a decline is forecast for Red-White-Red. With direct consequences for the municipalities: Revenue shares will fall dramatically. For Schattendorf, this is expected to result in a loss of €400,000.

"Everyone pays the bill à la Benko and Pierer"
From the point of view of the SPÖ politician, it is clear who is responsible: "During the pandemic, the economy was showered with billions in uncontrolled donations by the previous government. Taxpayers are now footing the bill for the Benko and Pierer-style fiasco."

Municipalities no longer able to act
The ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos negotiating partners should be aware of the consequences that the loss of around a third of the revenue share will have for the municipalities. "Municipalities are no longer able to act as clients, especially for the regional economy. Many businesses will have to close and many employees will lose their jobs," warns Hoffmann.

The head of the SPÖ local council strictly refuses to make cuts: "Our municipality will not be putting together an austerity package in 2025. Life in the village still deserves investment." Hoffmann believes that the negotiating partners at federal level have a duty to quickly alleviate the situation of the municipalities.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
