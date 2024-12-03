Ceremony at Aiderbichl
Never so many police: new recruits sworn in
The next generation of police officers celebrated at Gut Aiderbichl: 22 new inspectors started their service after police school. 60 new recruits are now starting their two-year training.
Why did the police choose Gut Aiderbichl as the location for the ceremony? For Police Director Bernhard Rausch, it's obvious. "We both look after the weak in society. Here it's animals, here it's people."
Police school motto: learn, learn, learn!
There was plenty to celebrate for the police on Tuesday: 22 young police officers - exactly half of whom are women - successfully completed their service exams after police school and have now received their diplomas. Class spokesman Daniel Ramsauer spoke on behalf of everyone: "We have been given a good tool.
There was one motto: learn, learn, learn!" Empathy should not be forgotten during operations. Summary from colleagues: From "cool time" to "a perfect team". There was also a bit of a rookie vibe like in the US series, they say. Why do they want to become police officers? Often there were role models in the family or a general desire to serve society.
In addition to the proud new recruits, two cohorts - 60 future police officers - were also sworn in. They took their vows and will now be studying at the police academy.
Never before have there been so many police officers in Salzburg
There are currently around 2,200 police officers in Salzburg. "There have never been so many," says Police Director Rausch, welcoming the growth. In ten years, 563 officers have been added. And that's not even counting the new students.
The challenges are growing in times of digitalization and international crime. "Society as a whole is under pressure," as Reinhard Schnakl from the Ministry of the Interior emphasized. All police officers are getting iPhones, and "Commissioner AI" is already providing support with large amounts of data. From next year, Salzburg's police officers will also receive special training in a dedicated cyber center.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.