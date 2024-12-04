High level of public interest
Doctors want to practice on “greenfield sites” in future
Many people in Breitenfurt are concerned about the health of nature! However, the operators and doctors concerned have no "center" concerns.
The eco-diagnoses of the property owners of the so-called "Breiteneder meadow" differ from those of a citizens' initiative by thousands of beats. While some want to defend the site to the last breath, the operators are willing to use the site for a potentially life-saving medical center.
88 percent remains unsealed
The heart of the project in the truest sense of the word is a primary care center with the gradual creation of around 300 residential units in four buildings, each with four floors. Under no circumstances do they want to deal a death blow to the 10-hectare green area. "Because 88 percent of the land would neither be built on nor sealed," the project operators assure us.
Opponents insist on environmental protection
Larissa Putz, who bravely resisted with a crowd of opponents at the citizens' meeting moderated by Armin Assinger in front of the multi-purpose hall on Monday evening, is nevertheless unconvincing: "The meadow is 100 percent flood protection zone!" In addition, the area is not designated as a building area, but purely as a development area, so the final word has not yet been spoken. On December 8, the municipal council will vote on the rezoning.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
