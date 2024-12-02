Without reforms, pension expenditure will rise massively

It is obvious that fewer and fewer people in employment have to finance one pensioner on average. In 1980, there were 4.5 working people for every pensioner, last year there were 3 and by 2050 there will only be 1.7. As a result, the state will have to pump more and more into the system, which will limit the scope for other expenditure. This is because the contributions are still not sufficient and the federal government has to close this gap, which devours more tax revenue year after year.