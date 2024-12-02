Works Council keeps a close eye on hardship cases

The trembling for jobs among the workforce is great. Up to 500 jobs are to be lost by the end of the year, as was announced after the insolvency proceedings were opened. According to Moser-Luger, the aim is to avoid cases of particular hardship when cutting jobs: "The works council can object if, for example, both partners in a couple are at risk of losing their jobs. A similar approach is apparently also being taken with families. There are often several generations of employees at KTM.