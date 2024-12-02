19 injured
After chaotic journey: truck driver remains in psychiatric ward
After the chaotic drive with 19 injuries on freeways in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the arrested truck driver remains in a psychiatric ward until further notice. The 30-year-old is accused of dangerous interference with road traffic.
A police spokesman in Düsseldorf announced that a magistrate in Hagen had decided whether he should remain in the psychiatric ward.
Indications of alcohol consumption
An initial breath test showed that the driver had consumed alcohol. However, the police said that alcohol consumption alone did not explain his behavior. The Polish truck driver's blood results are still pending.
Trail of destruction
Police officers arrested the truck driver on Saturday. He was questioned at the scene, but a proper interrogation has yet to take place. "We have to discuss this with the doctors, because it should also be usable," said a police spokesperson.
The driver had previously left a trail of destruction on busy highways in North Rhine-Westphalia. The truck with Polish license plates was reported to the police because it was driving in a conspicuously unsafe manner on the A46 near Neuss. There were no indications that the man was specifically targeting cars. "He was driving in serpentine lines, even through an emergency lane, and was hitting cars everywhere," they said.
Disregarded stop signs
According to the police, the driver also disregarded police stop signs and continued to drive at a significantly increased speed. The truck then crossed into oncoming traffic on the A1 between Volmarstein and Hagen-West, where it finally came to a halt. In total, the driver covered an estimated 60 kilometers with the truck after it was reported. Around 50 cars were damaged and in some cases completely destroyed in the series of accidents.
Victims out of danger
According to the police, eight people were seriously injured and one person's life was temporarily in danger. According to the police, the most seriously injured victim is now out of danger.
Eleven people suffered minor injuries. Several important sections of the highway were temporarily closed to traffic for hours. Debris had to be collected, vehicles towed away and roadways cleaned. The A1 was open to traffic again around midday on Sunday. The A46, which was also affected, had already been reopened on Sunday night.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.