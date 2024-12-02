After chaotic journey: truck driver remains in psychiatric ward

Disregarded stop signs

According to the police, the driver also disregarded police stop signs and continued to drive at a significantly increased speed. The truck then crossed into oncoming traffic on the A1 between Volmarstein and Hagen-West, where it finally came to a halt. In total, the driver covered an estimated 60 kilometers with the truck after it was reported. Around 50 cars were damaged and in some cases completely destroyed in the series of accidents.