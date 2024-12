Demo against industrial area on the green field

Several large plots of land in Enzersdorf an der Fischa, district of Bruck an der Leitha, were designated as a business and industrial park back in the 1970s. However, they were never used as such. Instead, they were used as fields and farmland. Until now. Because now a company has acquired part of the site. However, an access road from the B10 is required for the land to be used as intended. And this is now to be created via a grass verge.