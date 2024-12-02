Pastor in Gols
25 years in the service of the church and the people
Ingrid Tschank is a Protestant pastor in Gols. This year she is celebrating a quarter of a century for God - her heart always with her
Ingrid Tschank has been a pastor for 25 years. Her mother was Protestant, her father Catholic. "So I was born ecumenical," she smiles.
Tschank got to know both worlds and has always felt at home in religious understanding. First it was her grandmother who went to church with her, then her cousins. Ingrid Tschank was born in Stotzing, but from 1967 she grew up in Vienna - in Gumpendorf to be precise.
One of the people who influenced her there was Pastor Johannes Dantine. It was during her confirmation years that she first had the idea of becoming a pastor herself. Why? "Because a pastor has such a broad range of knowledge," she explains. "He can deal with young people as well as the elderly or those who are in the middle of their lives. Social issues, philosophy, history or culture, a pastor can have a say in many areas."
Tschank has been doing her job for 25 years and she still enjoys it. Nevertheless, some things have changed. "Religion and belonging to the church is no longer as self-evident for people as it was when I started," says the woman from Gols. She sees a general trend: "People are more critical of institutions and want to decide more than ever how they want to live their lives." Some turn their backs on the church, but often open up to other religious movements, such as esotericism. "They turn away from God and believe in many other things. Without wanting to devalue it, people today believe they have everything in their own hands. To put it bluntly, many believe they can do everything on their own."
Being close to people is important
On to what she still loves about her job. Without giving it much thought, it's the contact with people and the fact that she lives with them. Because: "A pastor has to be among the people and not in an ivory tower. You can often talk better over a glass of wine than in church." Tschank could already be retired, by the way. But on her 60th birthday, she extended her contract because she likes her job and the people in "her" Gols so much. Her last working day will be August 31, 2026.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.