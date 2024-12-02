25 years in the service of the church and the people

Tschank has been doing her job for 25 years and she still enjoys it. Nevertheless, some things have changed. "Religion and belonging to the church is no longer as self-evident for people as it was when I started," says the woman from Gols. She sees a general trend: "People are more critical of institutions and want to decide more than ever how they want to live their lives." Some turn their backs on the church, but often open up to other religious movements, such as esotericism. "They turn away from God and believe in many other things. Without wanting to devalue it, people today believe they have everything in their own hands. To put it bluntly, many believe they can do everything on their own."