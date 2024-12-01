The "Krone" helps
Giving hope to others during the Christmas season
Almost 20 years ago, the "Kärntner Krone" founded an association to help together with readers. This year, there are four projects that we would like to support together with you, dear readers.
Many Carinthian families have already been supported by the "Krone hilft" campaign. This has been made possible above all by the enormous willingness of "Krone" readers to donate and the guarantee that every euro donated during a campaign goes one-to-one to the respective aid project.
We want to support four families - three from Carinthia and one from East Tyrol - this Advent: Our editors have visited them to tell their stories, to give them new hope together with our readers and to show them once again that they are not alone. On this double-page spread, we present the four Advent projects (see below) that you, dear readers, can support during the Christmas season.
However, you can not only donate by bank transfer, but also have the opportunity to fill the donation box directly on site at our partners and Advent events. For example, Klagenfurt Südpark is hosting its popular and traditional charity punch in the auditorium on the first floor from 11 a.m. next Saturday, December 7. "There will once again be mulled cider, children's punch and delicious Verhackerts from our Schaschel farm stall for all visitors," says host and Südpark manager Heinz Achatz.
Donation information
We support families from Carinthia and East Tyrol (see below). Please use the following codes for your donations:
- Support the P. family with the keyword " Wohnbeihilfe".
- So that the W. family has a wonderful Christmas: KW Strom.
- Brothers Liam (6) and Leandro (8) have lost their seriously ill mother, help mom with KW.
- Do you want to help Mrs. Brugger and her family? KW: Destiny.
- "Verein Krone-Leser helfen", IBAN: AT45 3900 0000 0591 9006
Donations that exceed the target or any donations received after a period of two months following publication of the article can also be used by the association for other aid campaigns.
For this heartfelt event, numerous celebrities will of course once again take the time to serve drinks and be on hand for a chat. This year, pop star Nik P., Nockis frontman Gottfried Würcher, presenter and singer Marco Ventre, Mr. Musi Otto Lobenwein, golden throat Silvio Samoni, Charly Kaiser, Kärntnermilch boss Helmut Petschar, Feldkirchen's mayor Martin Treffner, provincial councillor Beate Prettner and many more will be providing food and drink.
Mrs. P. had her first child at the age of 21, followed immediately by her second. The father separated: "Some time later, I met my second husband - I was immediately in love." But her happiness didn't last long - her husband was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Later, she also had to look after her father-in-law, who was in need of care. After her husband became addicted to alcohol, she separated.
Then came stress depression and unemployment. Mrs. P. now lives with two of her children. Now she has found out that her housing benefit has been withdrawn because her daughter was still registered with her last year. Her income as an apprentice counts towards this. "I can barely make ends meet, I have to keep the apartment and feed the children," says Mrs. P. in despair.
Support the P. family with the keyword "Wohnbeihilfe". IBAN: AT45 3900 0000 0591 9006
Actually, you should have something left, but we have nothing left. We sometimes have to go into the red because otherwise it won't work," says Mrs. W. - who lives with her two children and her partner in the St. Veit district. "The problem is that we have electric heating. Although we pay 250 euros a month for electricity, we got such a high back payment," says the woman, who is in poor health. Then there are the children's school trips.
"I'm kind of fed up because I say I'd like to finance my life myself. But that's not possible at the moment." The family also had their electricity cut off - a coin-operated meter has now been installed. "Everything was calculated at Volkshilfe - that was the first time everything came home to me. We are a poor family."
So that the W. family can have a nice Christmas: KW Strom. IBAN: AT45 3900 0000 0591 9006
Until the very end, there was hope that Corinna Mitterberger and her two young sons Liam and Leandro would be able to celebrate Christmas just one more time. But fate was merciless," says caregiver Angelika Hinteregger from the municipality of Spittal about the tragic case.
The seriously ill Corinna lost her years-long battle against cancer. "On November 22 - just before Christmas - she had to give up her life and six-year-old Liam and eight-year-old Leandro are now without a mother."
The shock and pain in the family runs deep. The Spittal woman also leaves behind a 21-year-old daughter, who is now trying to look after her little brothers with their grandparents. "The family urgently needs help with therapy and childcare."
Brothers Liam (6) and Leandro (8) have lost their seriously ill mother, help with KW Mama. IBAN: AT45 3900 0000 0591 9006
Everyone has to carry their own baggage, but the one Mrs. Brugger has to carry is almost incomprehensible. The woman, who has been shaken by fate, has already suffered a few strokes of fate: she was only 15 when she contracted leukemia.
Two of her three children, a pair of twins, were born disabled: "My son is in a wheelchair and has epileptic seizures. My daughter uses crutches and a walking frame and is blind in her left eye. They were born prematurely and did not reach lung maturity," Mrs. Brugger tells the "Krone". Then, just recently, the next shock news: a brain tumor!
While Mrs. Brugger is undergoing treatment in Vienna, her mother looks after the children. Her husband has to take care of the farm. "We urgently need support."
Do you want to help Mrs. Brugger and her family? KW: Destiny. IBAN: AT45 3900 0000 0591 9006
