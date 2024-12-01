“We must stop excessive soil consumption”

"The goals are anchored in the EU soil strategy"

Tschon also refers to EU regulations: "At European level, the protection of soils, sustainable management and the restoration of degraded soils are anchored as objectives in the EU Soil Strategy for 2030, which was presented by the European Commission in November 2021." In addition, the target of 2.5 hectares per day is firmly anchored in the current government program in Austria.