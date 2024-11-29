Where the state can make savings now

Agenda Austria's main focus here is on pensions. The proposal: All special adjustments and above-inflation increases should be compensated for in the coming years, without cuts, but with fewer adjustments. In addition, the low income threshold, up to which no social security contributions are payable, is to be abolished. The fact that incomes of up to a good 500 euros fall into the low income bracket encourages employees to remain below this limit, which can ultimately be disadvantageous. At the same time, the state loses revenue. In many other countries, there is no such limit. It also means that you have to pay significantly more tax from the first euro above it.