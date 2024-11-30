“Action sharp” against criminal Christmas children

Drunk drivers also targeted

But "normal" visitors should also be wary of the law. Because while plenty of punch and mulled wine is served on site to accompany the cookies and gingerbread, the police are happy to serve up a breathalyzer test. Last year, 30,000 pre-tests were carried out in the run-up to Christmas alone, resulting in 400 cases being reported for drink-driving. "If you want to enjoy the festive season, you should also think about driving home safely," say the police.