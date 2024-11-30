Crime scene Advent market
“Action sharp” against criminal Christmas children
Cheeky thieves are once again on the loose at Christmas markets across the country. But it's not just because of the professional criminals that the police are stepping up their checks.
Every year, it's not just visitors to the country's Christmas markets who find plenty of loot when it comes to fulfilling their loved ones' wish lists, the "special time of year" has also begun for criminals. And so the police - both in uniform and in plain clothes - are stepping up their checks to put a stop to the mostly organized bag pullers.
A tip from the police: "Always wear your valuables close to your body and never leave wallets or cell phones unattended at the stands!", says an official statement. If someone does become a victim of theft, please report it immediately: "Sometimes you can catch a gang before they've made off with their loot!"
Drunk drivers also targeted
But "normal" visitors should also be wary of the law. Because while plenty of punch and mulled wine is served on site to accompany the cookies and gingerbread, the police are happy to serve up a breathalyzer test. Last year, 30,000 pre-tests were carried out in the run-up to Christmas alone, resulting in 400 cases being reported for drink-driving. "If you want to enjoy the festive season, you should also think about driving home safely," say the police.
