Insolvency at KTM: AMS boss expresses “sympathy”

Reduction of 300 production employees is fixed

Kopf expressed his concern: "I would like to express not only our support but also my sympathy to the people. This is a big blow." Behind the scenes, the wires have been running hot for days between the Public Employment Service and the province of Upper Austria, and various options are being worked on to absorb as many employees as possible. This is because KTM had already announced before the insolvency became known that it would be laying off around 300 workers in production. There will also be cuts in administration, the extent of which has not yet been defined. In addition, there are the many companies that depend directly or indirectly on the motorcycle manufacturer.