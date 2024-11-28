EU Parliament opposes outdoor smoking ban

As reported, the hotly debated smoking ban in pubs was also on the EU Parliament's agenda. On Thursday, the EU Parliament then dealt with a resolution that included the smoking ban in pubs. However, the majority of MEPs are against the plans, with an absolute majority clearly not achieved. 378 voted against, 152 in favor. Both the largest group, the European People's Party, as well as the right-wing groups and larger parts of the Liberals and Social Democrats were against. The resolution has thus failed, a defeat for the EU Commission before Parliament. MEPs from Austria are also very opposed.