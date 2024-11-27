Ice Hockey League
HCB Südtirol takes the lead again!
HCB Südtirol has retaken the lead in the ICE Hockey League!
With a 2:1 win on penalties at VSV on Wednesday, the South Tyroleans moved to the top because Fehervar, now tied on points, lost to Black Wings Linz 3:4. Champions Red Bull Salzburg celebrated a clear 5:1 win against bottom of the table Pioneers Vorarlberg and remain within reach of the top two with their seventh win in a row across all competitions.
The South Tyroleans took the lead in front of 3,000 spectators in Villach through Daniel Frank (7th), but Maximilian Rebernig (50th/PP) equalized for the Carinthians. Benjamin Lanzinger scored twice for VSV in the thrilling penalty shootout, but Matthew Bradley sealed the away win for the visitors with the third converted penalty. HCB are just ahead of Fehervar with one game in hand, while Salzburg are seven points behind with two games in hand.
Black Wings with seventh win in a row
The Bulls fell behind against the Pioneers in the first period. However, the champions then turned up the heat and pulled away thanks to a brace from Mario Huber (26th/PP, 49th).
Veteran Brian Lebler (22nd, 49th) was the man of the match for the Black Wings with a brace, while it was Linz's seventh success in a row. As a result, the Upper Austrians are still one point behind the Graz99ers in fifth place. The Styrians left the ice as winners again with a 3:1 win against Olimpija Ljubljana after two recent defeats.
Runners-up KAC were surprisingly 3-0 down after the second period against the Innsbrucker Haien, before the Carinthians started a comeback. However, the comeback came too late, with Mathias From scoring the 3:4 only 74 seconds before the final buzzer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
