HCB Südtirol takes the lead again!

The South Tyroleans took the lead in front of 3,000 spectators in Villach through Daniel Frank (7th), but Maximilian Rebernig (50th/PP) equalized for the Carinthians. Benjamin Lanzinger scored twice for VSV in the thrilling penalty shootout, but Matthew Bradley sealed the away win for the visitors with the third converted penalty. HCB are just ahead of Fehervar with one game in hand, while Salzburg are seven points behind with two games in hand.