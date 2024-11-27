New Green leadership
100,000 new trees and sleepless nights
The Vienna Greens have now set the course for the 2025 Vienna elections: party leader Judith Pühringer (48) will be the top candidate and wants to join the government again. She is also heavily critical of the governing SPÖ party
The Vienna elections in fall 2025 are slowly but surely getting closer. At a press conference on Wednesday, the Greens set the initial course for this. With the words "I'm ready, I'm going for it", state leader Judith Pühringer (48) announced that she would be the top candidate for the election. Flanked by co-party leader Peter Kraus, who is running in second place.
The reasons for the decision? "I love Vienna, but I'm worried. Just like many other Viennese, who even wake up in the night because of it," says Pühringer. Inflation, high rents, housing shortages and the health and climate crisis are to blame. There are also problems in the areas of housing, climate and transport. In the education sector, she even identifies a "system failure". The former political newcomer only mentions the perennial issue of migration at the very end.
"I want to make life easier and the city greener."
Pühringer dreams on: "I know Vienna very well, I was born and grew up here, I know the people and their concerns. I want to make life easier and the city greener." To this end, 100,000 new trees are to be planted - including on the Gürtel and on the 2 line. The mother of two is also calling for a vacancy tax and a renovation offensive in municipal buildings.
The SPÖ has been accused of some unfriendliness in the run-up to the election - the city hall party has become complacent, lacking in vision and sluggish. The legacy of "Red Vienna" is being gambled away. Does this make it a potential coalition partner?
Just under 15 percent: the bar is high
In the last Vienna elections in 2020, the Greens achieved their best result to date with 14.8%. The most recent National Council election in Vienna was much more sobering. The Green Party lost 8.4 percentage points and only came fourth with 12.3%.
As probably the only woman alongside the other leading party candidates, Pühringer would have a unique selling point. Incidentally, the Ökopartei is retaining its dual leadership. She and Kraus are still elected until 2026.
