100,000 new trees and sleepless nights

The reasons for the decision? "I love Vienna, but I'm worried. Just like many other Viennese, who even wake up in the night because of it," says Pühringer. Inflation, high rents, housing shortages and the health and climate crisis are to blame. There are also problems in the areas of housing, climate and transport. In the education sector, she even identifies a "system failure". The former political newcomer only mentions the perennial issue of migration at the very end.