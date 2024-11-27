New AI calculator aims to clear the subsidy jungle

Thanks to artificial intelligence, however, finding the right grant is much easier. You can simply ask the chat bot at foerdern.convernatics.com what help is available from the state in your own situation. It then asks specific questions that are essential for the grant. The bot then lists the specific steps that need to be taken. It also points out other subsidies if they are suitable (e.g. craftsmen's bonus). It also includes the relevant links to the portals where you can apply.