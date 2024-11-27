Chatbot
New AI calculator aims to clear the subsidy jungle
From solar systems to business subsidies - IT entrepreneur Peter Zipper has programmed a subsidy calculator to clear up the jungle of subsidies.
"You need a lot of patience or a law degree to read some subsidy guidelines," says Zipper. On the one hand, it is often not clear what the right funding is for, and on the other hand, even when the right funding is available, there is often no overview of what exactly needs to be done.
Thanks to artificial intelligence, however, finding the right grant is much easier. You can simply ask the chat bot at foerdern.convernatics.com what help is available from the state in your own situation. It then asks specific questions that are essential for the grant. The bot then lists the specific steps that need to be taken. It also points out other subsidies if they are suitable (e.g. craftsmen's bonus). It also includes the relevant links to the portals where you can apply.
Several funding calculators on various topics
In addition to a bot for digitalization subsidies for companies, solar systems and e-mobility, there is also an application for general subsidies. This covers many different topics. "And it shows which subsidies are available without having to go to three different portals," says Zipper. Five inquiries on the website are included, and you get ten more free of charge when you register. After that, you pay 5 euros for a package of 20 queries, making one query 40 cents, with larger packages being cheaper.
Although "classic" AI chatbots such as ChatGPT or Gemini can also answer questions about funding, the data is not always up to date and the bot is not as "specialized".
