Hirscher’s material problems? “I don’t understand”

"We are facing zero hour"

Hirscher himself had taken his second slalom zero in a row relatively calmly at first glance, but the 35-year-old was very upset: "No chance!" he said at the finish. "I'm out of place here. I'm just a passenger!" As in Levi, he made a mistake with his tuning. "I used to have a bible that I wrote myself. With all the facts and figures about the races. Now I have two pages in a notebook. We're on the brink of zero hour."