Automatically stored draft

For months, investigators were on the trail of a professional drug dealer in the Oberwart district. Now the suspect has been convicted. The handcuffs clicked after a house search.
The dealer, who was targeted months ago, is said to have been pursuing his dark business as early as 2019. Over the years, he had built up an extensive criminal drug network in southern Burgenland from Oberwart. The suspect regularly supplied regular customers with narcotics of all kinds. So far, however, there has been no conclusive evidence to finally put a stop to the accused.
The evidence of a commercial drug business was now sufficient for the criminal investigation department to initiate the decisive seizure. As the Eisenstadt public prosecutor's office was in full swing with an investigation, the investigators were ordered to take direct action against the suspect.
Just a few days ago, a house search was carried out in Oberwart. The officers quickly made a find. Not only were several grams of cocaine seized, but also small quantities of "magic mushroom" and "herbal ecstasy", stimulant drugs made from herbs and plants.
The police also found ecstasy tablets and paraphernalia such as a drug scale. A stun gun also had to be used.
The exposed dealer was immediately handcuffed. He was taken to Oberwart police station for questioning. In the course of the investigation, suspicions were confirmed. The dealer is said to have been involved in a lively trade.
At the very least, he admitted to having profitably circulated five kilos of herbal cannabis over almost four years. In addition, the convicted offender confessed to having sold almost 20 decagrams of cocaine to customers in the Oberwart district in the past six months.
The evidence was clear. The public prosecutor's office ordered the dealer to be sent to the prison in Eisenstadt.
