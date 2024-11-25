Restructuring: Pierer Industrie pulls the ripcord

On November 12, Pierer Mobility AG announced late in the evening that a far-reaching restructuring of the company was necessary and that KTM AG had a liquidity requirement in the three-digit million range. In the days that followed, events came thick and fast: A production stop for January and February 2025 was sealed, the layoff of 300 workers, plus a salary reduction for all employees - in other words, company-internal short-time work in Mattighofen. In the background, negotiations are in full swing to secure financing ...