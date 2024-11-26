H. Zolles passed away
Tourism industry mourns the loss of legendary professional
He created slogans that almost everyone can still hear today. Helmut Zolles had a very special bond with the Wachau throughout his life, even though he traveled internationally.
The waves of the Danube carry a quiet song of mourning to the Wachau. For Helmut Zolles has died at the age of 82. To this day, Zolles, who once steered the DDSG with a steady hand through many a storm, is considered a true legend in the tourism industry.
Author and teacher
For example, he coined the slogan "Wanderbares Österreich" (Hikeable Austria), which still attracts tens of thousands of hiking enthusiasts to the far reaches of the country. As managing director of the Austrian Tourist Promotion Association, Zolles worked together with the then Minister of Trade Josef Staribacher. He later lectured at the Danube University, was an author and also trained students in the distant Caucasus.
Mourning beyond the family
Helmut Zolles - who leaves behind two daughters, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren - closed his eyes forever in a Viennese hospital on Friday. Tourism expert Heinz Boyer from Krems expresses the grief of an entire region: "Helmut Zolles is definitely a legend. He has left a deep mark on the Wachau." And the author of these lines also pays his last respects to a personal friend: "Helmut, the Danube will miss you!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
