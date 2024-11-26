Tourism industry mourns the loss of legendary professional

Author and teacher

For example, he coined the slogan "Wanderbares Österreich" (Hikeable Austria), which still attracts tens of thousands of hiking enthusiasts to the far reaches of the country. As managing director of the Austrian Tourist Promotion Association, Zolles worked together with the then Minister of Trade Josef Staribacher. He later lectured at the Danube University, was an author and also trained students in the distant Caucasus.