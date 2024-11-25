Hatred of memorials against violence on Ringstrasse

The hatred towards the artworks is reminiscent of the destruction of the portraits of Shoah survivors that were exhibited in the same place five years ago. For Fleischanderl, the two acts are nevertheless "not comparable", as back then it was about political right-wing extremism and now it is about the perpetrators' personal motives. What is sad, however, is that "the more often something like this happens, the less of an outcry there seems to be."