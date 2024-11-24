Punching against a grand backdrop and with plenty of flair

Children won't get bored either

At the "Manifaktur", we first try the Swiss stone pine punch for 6 euros a mug. The slightly resinous note is perfect for the cold season - simply delicious. The deposit is 4 euros, and tokens are also handed out so that no one can snatch the mugs and get rich on the deposit. The market has a lot to offer, especially for children. The little ones can ride the carousel, jump around in the straw or visit the petting zoo. Visitors can also enjoy live music from Austropop to soul.