Punch test: Part 5
Punching against a grand backdrop and with plenty of flair
Part five of the "Krone" punch test at Vienna's Advent markets - this time at the organic Christmas market on Karlsplatz. The drinks are served against an impressive backdrop. The market itself attracts visitors with unusual creations.
The "Art Advent" on Karlsplatz directly in front of the imposing Karlskirche church is one of the most popular Christmas markets in Vienna. You quickly notice that the focus here is on arts and crafts. But you can also find punch and delicacies between the stands of the various exhibitors.
Children won't get bored either
At the "Manifaktur", we first try the Swiss stone pine punch for 6 euros a mug. The slightly resinous note is perfect for the cold season - simply delicious. The deposit is 4 euros, and tokens are also handed out so that no one can snatch the mugs and get rich on the deposit. The market has a lot to offer, especially for children. The little ones can ride the carousel, jump around in the straw or visit the petting zoo. Visitors can also enjoy live music from Austropop to soul.
Now we are venturing into an exotic creation for the first time. At JöRGS Hütte, you can buy an unusual Thai punch for 7 euros. The most important ingredients in the apple punch are lime, lemongrass and chili, which also float in the cup as decoration. You can clearly taste the individual ingredients, but the spiciness of the chili is very subtle. Unfortunately, the taste of this exotic punch is not really convincing. Next time, it's better to go back to the classic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.