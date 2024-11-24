Vorteilswelt
Punch test: Part 5

Punching against a grand backdrop and with plenty of flair

24.11.2024 18:00

Part five of the "Krone" punch test at Vienna's Advent markets - this time at the organic Christmas market on Karlsplatz. The drinks are served against an impressive backdrop. The market itself attracts visitors with unusual creations. 

The "Art Advent" on Karlsplatz directly in front of the imposing Karlskirche church is one of the most popular Christmas markets in Vienna. You quickly notice that the focus here is on arts and crafts. But you can also find punch and delicacies between the stands of the various exhibitors.

Children won't get bored either
At the "Manifaktur", we first try the Swiss stone pine punch for 6 euros a mug. The slightly resinous note is perfect for the cold season - simply delicious. The deposit is 4 euros, and tokens are also handed out so that no one can snatch the mugs and get rich on the deposit. The market has a lot to offer, especially for children. The little ones can ride the carousel, jump around in the straw or visit the petting zoo. Visitors can also enjoy live music from Austropop to soul.

Now we are venturing into an exotic creation for the first time. At JöRGS Hütte, you can buy an unusual Thai punch for 7 euros. The most important ingredients in the apple punch are lime, lemongrass and chili, which also float in the cup as decoration. You can clearly taste the individual ingredients, but the spiciness of the chili is very subtle. Unfortunately, the taste of this exotic punch is not really convincing. Next time, it's better to go back to the classic.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

