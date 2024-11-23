Only he broke up with her!
Cher still mourns her old childhood sweetheart today
From Tom Cruise to Warren Beauty - the list of her ex-lovers is long and famous. It was always Cher who broke up with the men. With one very traumatic exception for her. She still mourns her former beau to this day!
When asked by the presenter "Who would have ever left you?", the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer immediately had an answer ready: "I was head over heels in love with Val Kilmer - and he broke up with me!"
The pop diva and the "Top Gun" star were a couple from 1982 to 1984. There was a 13-year age gap between the two - Val was 22 and Cher 35 when they met at a mutual friend's birthday party.
Pictures of Val Kilmer:
"There are men who aren't meant for anything longer"
Stern was stunned that Kilmer was the one who dumped Cher after two years: "Why? Surely he had fantastic sex with one of the most beautiful women in the world?" The 78-year-old still doesn't know for sure: "There are men who simply aren't meant for anything longer. And Val was also very young when we were dating!"
"Relationship was a thriller and a comedy at the same time"
What she found so irresistible about Kilmer back then was his sense of humor and the fact that he respected her as a woman: "He was unlike any man I've ever known. He drove me to despair and hysterical fits of laughter. Being with him was both a thriller and a comedy - because he never did what others would have done."
Valmer later launched an impressive, decades-long Hollywood career and was considered a sex symbol, but in later years suffered from throat cancer, which he denied for a long time.
The two are still good friends today
In his memoirs "I'm Your Huckleberry", Kilmer wrote: "Once Cher has captured your head and your heart, she stays there forever. For her true friends, her unwavering love and loyalty are a thing for the ages!" Cher also helped him beat cancer.
The favorite lover also still has a firm place in her heart: "I loved him and I still love him!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.