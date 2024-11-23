Domestic industry is deep in recession

Unit labor costs have risen by 30 percent

"Unfortunately, what we warned about has come true. Now people must finally listen to us. In recent years, our unit labor costs have risen by 30 percent, compared to only 14 percent in Germany and 5.6 percent in Switzerland. Only five percent of companies now say they want to hire people in 2025," warns heat pump entrepreneur Kari Ochsner. "We are the only country where the industry was required to cover the entire inflation of the workforce. That was negligent."