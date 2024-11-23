Unofficial politics
One state councillor with a care crisis, one with a passion for travel
While FPÖ state councillor for social affairs Christian Pewny is coming under increasing criticism when it comes to care, state councillor for transport Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP) is touring subway cities after the S-Link was discontinued.
Social Welfare Councillor Christian Pewny (FPÖ) is coming under increasing pressure when it comes to care. The fact that there is now less money for community nurses in the municipalities has already caused quite a stir. Since this week, Pewny has also been at loggerheads with the city. The reason: the closed retirement home Haus Bolaring in the Taxham district was to be reopened as a special facility for people with certain mental health diagnoses.
Pewny canceled this at short notice, which earned him a lot of criticism from the opposition in the state parliament and the city. The state councillor justified the move by saying that the staff were needed in regular retirement homes. The long-announced care law has still not been passed. A decision this year will certainly not be possible. According to "Krone" information, however, there should be news here soon.
Meanwhile, Transport Minister Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP) is traveling from one large subway city to the next following the S-Link withdrawal. At the beginning of the week, he took over Salzburg's seat on the EU Committee of the Regions in Brussels from former governor Franz Schausberger. These days he is in New York as a member of the regional tourism council. The task is to prepare for the 60th anniversary of the cult film "Sound of Music" next year. Immediately after his return, Schnöll will be heading to Vienna. There he negotiates the government program for the ÖVP. In the "Transport" and "Infrastructure" groups, among others.∙
