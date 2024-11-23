One state councillor with a care crisis, one with a passion for travel

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP) is traveling from one large subway city to the next following the S-Link withdrawal. At the beginning of the week, he took over Salzburg's seat on the EU Committee of the Regions in Brussels from former governor Franz Schausberger. These days he is in New York as a member of the regional tourism council. The task is to prepare for the 60th anniversary of the cult film "Sound of Music" next year. Immediately after his return, Schnöll will be heading to Vienna. There he negotiates the government program for the ÖVP. In the "Transport" and "Infrastructure" groups, among others.∙