Capital of Culture: Will there be more than the powder dance?

Leading projects were developed in cooperation with museums in Linz. The Lentos Art Museum Linz contributed three exhibitions to the Capital of Culture year, "The Journey of Images" at the Lentos, as well as exhibitions in Bad Aussee and Lauffen. "The project was an intensive examination of the role of the Salzkammergut in the context of art theft and salvage during the Second World War," says Lentos director Hemma Schmutz. Around 50,000 guests visited the three exhibitions.