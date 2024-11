Great vacation trip through Europe for only 105 euros

The prices for flight tickets are still rising despite the low-cost airlines. If you book earlier, you usually get a better deal on the travel market. "Tickets can be purchased 330 days before the start of a trip," says Ingo Hitzenhammer from "Hitreise". "It's cheaper to book in winter than in summer. And luggage is an additional complication," says Hitzenhammer. Flying without luggage is cheaper. Skyscanner has long been helping to find cheaper tickets. Long-haul flights are often included. Even as a travel professional, you have to pay around 100 euros for a cheap flight ticket with luggage these days.