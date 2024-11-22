Vorteilswelt
Municipal elections 2025

SPÖ and Greens: Ambitious in the election campaign

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 06:04

The municipal council election campaign is picking up speed:The SPÖ wants more money for municipalities, the Greens want to "keep an eye on the heads of local authorities".

0 Kommentare

The SPÖ currently holds the mayor's office in 104 municipalities. Together with Andreas Kollross, head of the association of municipal representatives, regional managing director Wolfgang Zwander has now set the direction for the municipal council elections on 26 January: "We want to provide even more mayors in future."

 "Long live the village"
The aim is to score points with the "Long live the place" program. In addition to the redistribution of transfer payments and the "consistent fight against inflation", they are also looking for candidates. Zwander: "In 2022, the SPÖ did not run in only 22 municipalities across the country. We are aiming for a similar mark in January." Kollross, who is also the mayor of Trumau, also has a demand for federal and state politicians: "In the course of the current negotiations, cities and municipalities must not be forgotten!"

"It's in our nature"
"Because it's in our nature" - the Greens have officially launched their municipal election campaign under this slogan. The eco-party is planning to run in 120 municipalities. The Greens already have deputy mayors in 17 municipalities. "We want to consolidate and even expand this position," says Helga Krimer, regional leader of the Greens. The "green" main concern: keeping an eye on the heads of local authorities!

