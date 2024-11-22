SPÖ and Greens: Ambitious in the election campaign

"Long live the village"

The aim is to score points with the "Long live the place" program. In addition to the redistribution of transfer payments and the "consistent fight against inflation", they are also looking for candidates. Zwander: "In 2022, the SPÖ did not run in only 22 municipalities across the country. We are aiming for a similar mark in January." Kollross, who is also the mayor of Trumau, also has a demand for federal and state politicians: "In the course of the current negotiations, cities and municipalities must not be forgotten!"