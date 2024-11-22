tractive growth course
“The Silicon Valley approach is not our style”
They usually celebrate their milestones in a small circle or at the annual company trip to Mallorca, and even now tractive bosses Michael Hurnaus and Wolfgang Reisinger are making little fuss about a long-awaited goal that the tech company has achieved. The specialist for dogs and cats has cracked the 100 million euro mark in annual recurring revenue.
"Dogs and cats don't have a voice, but we give them one," says Michael Hurnaus. In 2012, the Mühlviertel native founded the tech specialist for pets with Michael Leitner and Michael Terschnuth, which uses trackers, sensors and software - similar to a smartwatch for humans - to record the movement data of four-legged friends and also register changes in behaviour, activity and sleeping habits.
"We don't make a diagnosis, but we inform the pet owners because we detect something that they might not have noticed themselves," says Hurnaus.
A service that is obviously well received. The Pasching-based company has now announced that it has broken through the 100 million euro mark in so-called annual recurring revenue, which is generated from existing customers and their subscriptions.
"For us, this is a long-term goal that we have achieved after twelve years of hard work, dedication and improving the lives of millions of pet parents," Hurnaus and Co-Managing Director Wolfgang Reisinger are pleased to say.
We now have around 270 employees and are still looking for the best talent, but we have become more selective.
Wolfgang Reisinger, Geschäftsführer tractive
However, they are far from thinking of sitting back. "We may be the global market leader in our field, but we have only just scratched the surface of what is possible." The USA has now become the most important market for tractive, while North America is also the fastest-growing region for the tech company, which continues to go full throttle. The signs are also pointing to growth in 2025.
"We are focusing on healthy growth that is sustainable, without mass layoffs or excessive, inefficient marketing expenditure," says Hurnaus. Postscript: "This is the Austrian way and not the Silicon Valley approach, which suits many, but is not our style."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.