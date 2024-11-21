"Krone" uncovers
Wanted animal abuser found in Austria
In the end, a tip from the "Krone" animal corner put the Hungarian police on the right track. Brigitta M. is the suspected head of a transnational puppy mafia. She fled to her native Austria after a major raid - we reported - on her Hungarian "horror farms".
The "Krone" newspaper tracked down the suspected fraudster and animal abuser in Styria on Tuesday, providing the authorities in Hungary with the decisive clue.
The arrest warrant was then extended to the entire EU to enable the local authorities to intervene. The police paid Brigitta M. a visit that very evening. However, anyone hoping that a valid arrest warrant would also mean that it would be executed will now be disappointed.
Arrest warrant must first be examined
The public prosecutor's office in Graz still has to check whether the wanted person is fit for arrest at all and whether she should be extradited to Hungary. She is currently undergoing medical treatment and is therefore evading further investigations for the time being.
Apart from the terrible animal suffering that took place in her "breeding station" - there can no longer be any talk of breeding here - Ms. M. has also come into conflict with the law in this country.
A criminal complaint was filed against the woman by the public prosecutor's office in Eisenstadt in December 2023. As she did not appear at the main hearing at the regional court, a search for persons has been issued, the APA was informed on Wednesday.
Serious commercial fraud
She is accused by the Eisenstadt Regional Court of aggravated commercial fraud in a total of 53 cases, the public prosecutor's office explained. In 49 cases, the wanted person is said to have made false statements about the state of health of the puppies and in four cases claimed that they were purebred. It remains to be seen whether other victims will come forward and press charges.
The Brigitta M. case is developing into a real crime story that is not only attracting the attention of animal lovers. Many readers are stirred up by the pictures of the "breeding stations" and ask themselves how a person can be capable of such cruelty. The "Krone" animal corner is also looking for answers and is in contact with Brigitta M. by text message.
"We are giving Ms. M. the opportunity to explain her side of things. It can also be a healing process if you can speak out about accusations or allegations", said "Tierecke" boss Maggie Entenfellner in a message to the accused. Brigitta M. has asked for time to reflect.
The puppy mafia system
As dramatic as this case is, it is only the tip of the iceberg. "We estimate the trade in dogs from unknown or dubious sources in Austria at 38 million euros," says "Vier Pfoten" expert Julia Eppinger, who works intensively on this problem.
How you can help:
- The confiscated dogs are currently being distributed to several aid organizations in Hungary. Whether care places can be claimed in Austria must first be legally clarified.
- Pfotenzukunft Ungarn" and "Szurkolok az allatokert" are on site and are looking after the animals.
- Donations of money and goods are urgently needed!
"Association Friends of the Animal Corner"
IBAN: AT20 1200 0097 0632 7511
Important: Specify the keyword "UNGARN"!
This shows once again how unsuspecting many people are when buying dogs. The point has now been reached where buyers of dogs from such sources can no longer shirk their responsibility.
Anyone who does not conscientiously research the origin of their future companion is automatically complicit in this great suffering in the "breeding stations".
When will we finally take countermeasures?
The "Krone" animal corner is once again calling for more transparency to be required by law. The puppies and their parents must be fully registered in the pet database so that their origins can be traced.
"Conscientious buyers should be able to check with breeders or authorities whether their future companion on four paws is of safe origin. All others who do not take the necessary care when buying animals should be prosecuted in the same way as the illegal dealers!" says Maggie Entenfellner fiercely!
