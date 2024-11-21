Wanted animal abuser found in Austria

"We are giving Ms. M. the opportunity to explain her side of things. It can also be a healing process if you can speak out about accusations or allegations", said "Tierecke" boss Maggie Entenfellner in a message to the accused. Brigitta M. has asked for time to reflect.

The puppy mafia system

As dramatic as this case is, it is only the tip of the iceberg. "We estimate the trade in dogs from unknown or dubious sources in Austria at 38 million euros," says "Vier Pfoten" expert Julia Eppinger, who works intensively on this problem.