Subsidy for pupils
Province of Tyrol now makes the ski fun complete
High ticket prices, expensive equipment, barriers to travel and local rates that have been overturned: To ensure that children and young people don't lose their desire to ski, politicians and businesses need to take countermeasures. Until now, the Tyrolean economy has supported school ski courses with tickets and equipment. Now the state is offering additional discounts on excursions and extending existing regional models to the whole of Tyrol.
"Pupils, off to the slopes!" is the motto of the "Skifahr'n" campaign organized by the cable car industry, the Tyrolean Department of Education, the province of Tyrol and the Chamber of Commerce. Over the last few decades, between 30,000 and 50,000 pupils and teachers have responded to the call and spent an eventful, but above all inexpensive day in Tyrolean ski resorts.
This is because the previous partners of the campaign provided ski tickets and equipment at low cost or free of charge for the lower school levels. Now the program, which has so far mainly been based in the districts of Imst and Landeck, is not only being rolled out across the whole of Tyrol, but there will also be a further discount: The state will subsidize the bus transfer to the ski area with 500 euros.
Skiing is more than just a sport - it is part of Tyrolean tradition and identity.
LH Anton Mattle
"I want every pupil in Tyrol to have access to an affordable ski trip," said LH Anton Mattle. "Skiing is more than just a sport - it is part of Tyrolean tradition and identity. The passion and fascination of skiing should be passed on to future generations."
Ski instructors are also supported
If the ski course is organized by a club or a ski school that is listed in the school sports service, the sports department grants a subsidy of a further 250 euros.
Ski days for school classes are a success story
Provincial Councillor for Sport and Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer emphasized, "Promoting skiing and therefore sport also means focusing on health, community and cohesion. As many young people as possible should be introduced to the joy of exercise and sport from an early age."
Cable car spokesperson Reinhard Klier referred to the high number of participants: "As operators of Tyrolean ski resorts, we also want Tyroleans, as locals, to benefit from a broad and high-quality ski offer."
"State-of-the-art bus fleet in use"
The state's support for travel by bus makes the entire campaign even more attractive and easier for schools, noted Transport Group Chairman Franz Sailer: "Our companies' bus fleet is one of the most modern and environmentally friendly in Europe. By traveling by bus, we can also show young people how easy, convenient and environmentally friendly it is to travel by bus."
