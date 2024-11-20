New event location
Pop concerts in the church: citizens should vote
Before the city of Krems invests a lot of taxpayers' money in planning a new event location, the opposition is calling for a public consultation. What's more, the modern event center is to be housed in an old church nave.
The public consultation on the redesign of the Donaulände in Stein is still breathing down the neck of the city politicians in Krems. Although several (enthusiastic) residents were involved in the planning of the project, the referendum turned out to be negative - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. This fate should not befall the conversion of the Dominican Church into a modern event center. The ÖVP therefore wants to consult citizens as early as possible.
Nine months have now passed since the resignation of Reinhard Resch. A lot has been announced, but little has happened in terms of projects. On the contrary, the first project by the head of the town hall and the SPÖ must now be withdrawn because the citizens did not want it.
Florian Kamleitner, ÖVP-Vizebürgermeister von Krems
"The people of Krems should decide for themselves whether they want glittering balls and pop concerts in the church," summarizes Deputy Mayor Florian Kamleitner. "The planned use of our Dominican church as an event location for up to 1,000 visitors would further exacerbate the already tense parking situation and traffic in the old town," warns ÖVP local councillor Eva-Maria Hochstöger. In addition, there would be unavoidable noise pollution for local residents. And: "The acoustic conditions of the church are unsuitable for concerts," she says.
"Quick and legally binding"
The Dominican Church is not only located in the heart of the city center, but is also owned by the city through a real estate company. "Before a lot of money is spent on planning, the residents should be asked whether they want this at all," Kamleitner demands of SPÖ Mayor Peter Molnar, calling for a swift and legally binding public consultation.
Currently, the church is already used for small events, but mainly for exhibitions with "tolerable" visitor numbers. The venerable building also houses the museum of the city of Krems, the cultural office, the library and the city archives. On the square in front of it, the legal closing time is 10 pm.
