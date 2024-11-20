Pop concerts in the church: citizens should vote

The public consultation on the redesign of the Donaulände in Stein is still breathing down the neck of the city politicians in Krems. Although several (enthusiastic) residents were involved in the planning of the project, the referendum turned out to be negative - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. This fate should not befall the conversion of the Dominican Church into a modern event center. The ÖVP therefore wants to consult citizens as early as possible.