The battle against Bolzano
Powerful ice bulls in demand ahead of the Ducks
That's what's needed in today's thriller against ice hockey league leaders Bolzano in the Eisarena. Then champions Salzburg have the chance to further reduce the gap to the South Tyroleans. Defender Genoway is back, but Nienhuis is out injured after the game in Vienna.
Mighty Ducks - with the ice hockey classic about the "Mighty Ducks", the Red Bulls want to encourage their fans to watch a movie together in the ice arena today (via the new video cube). But before that, and much more importantly, powerful Bulls are needed when they face Bolzano in the league clash.
After all, the champions will be keen not to lose sight of the league leaders in the long-running tie: Although they have played two games less, the David crew are currently a whopping twelve points behind.
While the South Tyroleans celebrated an overtime 1:0 in Innsbruck with club top scorer Salinitri (four assists), who like Salzburg's Bourke (ten) has nine goals, the Eisbulls showed that they can not only win in the Champions League after the international break, but also in the league again with a 5:3 win in Vienna.
"Apart from two or three inattentive moments, we stuck to our tactics," emphasized Tom Raffl, flexing his muscles: "We want to bring the good performance since the Lahti game back onto the ice. Then it will also be difficult for Bolzano to score with us." Away there was the fine Bulls 3:2
Back in the squad: Genoway - but another defenseman, Nienhuis, is out (for longer?).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
