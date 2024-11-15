Instead of “Uncle Vanya”, it’s Lainz on ecstasy

The furiously overheated scene in which Vanya goes crazy with Raphael von Bargen would be the highlight of the evening if it weren't for the constant rioting beforehand; Johanna Mahaffy shows what depth of heart she is capable of in the microscopic moments of silence; Joseph Lorenz, Nicole Ansari, Thomas Frank, Marianne Nentwich and Alexander Absenger are extraordinarily appealing. But provincial mediocrity can't come across so loudly that it doesn't slip into boredom. Unfortunately not the magical one that Chekhov intended.