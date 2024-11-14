"Crisis-proof" jobs
Kika/Leiner bankruptcy: job offers from the post office
Following the recent bankruptcy of furniture giant Kika/Leiner, around 1400 employees are facing the loss of their jobs. On Thursday, Österreichische Post AG responded and offered jobs to those affected, up to 700 people could be accommodated by Österreichische Post AG. The furniture manufacturer Dan Küchen had already spoken out on Wednesday and announced that it would also be looking for the employees who would be made redundant.
"We mainly need staff in customer service, planning and assembly. Many studios are looking for someone for kitchen planning and sales," explained Dan Küchen Managing Director Ewald Marschallinger.
But they are also looking for people in the finance department, where flexibility prevails thanks to modern working methods. Dan Küchen is in an extremely stable financial position and has not borrowed any money.
"Crisis-proof" Austrian Post offers 700 jobs
Austrian Post and its subsidiaries in Austria are also looking for almost 700 additional employees in sales, logistics centers, delivery, as truck drivers and in IT. Full-time, part-time and part-time positions are available.
"As Swiss Post, we have proven in recent years that we are an attractive and, above all, crisis-proof employer. That is why we are offering all those affected the opportunity to apply directly to us. I am confident that many of them will be offered a suitable job", says Walter Oblin, CEO of Österreichische Post AG.
Insolvency application filed, liabilities of up to € 139 million
Kika/Leiner filed for insolvency at the regional court on Thursday and applied for restructuring proceedings without self-administration. The unsecured liabilities (liabilities) amount to 113 million euros and in the event of liquidation to 139 million euros, according to the creditor protectors AKV, Creditreform and KSV.
Benko's Signa sold furniture store in 2023
The furniture store has been in crisis for several years, with three changes of ownership, one insolvency and numerous store closures in the past ten years. In 2023, Rene Benko's Signa sold the Kika/Leiner properties to Graz-based Supernova and the operational furniture business to retail manager Hermann Wieser.
Shortly afterwards, the company filed for insolvency and 23 of 40 stores were closed as part of the restructuring process. The restructuring was supposed to run until September 2025, but has now failed.
Swiss Post also offered jobs to Magna employees
Austrian Post already reacted to the job cuts at Magna in spring and offered 100 new jobs in Styria to the laid-off employees in April 2024.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.