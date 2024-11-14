Successor to Dornauer
“Wasn’t part of my life plan”
The Tyrolean ÖGB chairman Philip Wohlgemuth is now to pull the coals out of the fire for the regional SPÖ and unite the party after the Dornauer disaster. Late on Wednesday evening, the provincial party executive of the Red Party unanimously expressed its confidence in him. In the "Krone" interview, he explains how he intends to tackle the task.
"Krone" : Is the stability of the coalition guaranteed or will new elections be necessary?
Wohlgemuth: We don't have a government crisis. I have assured, promised and guaranteed LH Anton Mattle that we as social democrats will ensure stability and continuity. We want to continue to work through the jointly negotiated government program. That is what I stand for. I have a binding manner, which unites me with the Governor.
The SPÖ.Klub, however, expected Dornauer to withdraw and not to barge into the Klub. How do you intend to solve this problem?
Dornauer has informed us that he would like to remain in parliament until his career changes. That is to be accepted, he has the right to accept the basic mandate. In this respect, there is little we can do, even if it doesn't look the best.
It would not have been in my life plan to move to the state government. But now it is what it is, and I'm looking forward to this task.
Tirols ÖGB-Vorsitzender Wohlgemuth
What's next for the SPÖ?
The party executive will meet on Wednesday evening, where I will make an offer to be available as chairman and also as a member of the government and deputy governor. Then the party will decide. At the provincial party council next Monday, we will also look to decide on the government function. Then everything will be wrapped up, if the comrades hopefully elect me.
Another factor of uncertainty is the vote of no confidence in the state parliament.
We have agreed in the club and with the coalition partner that we will not agree to this. We have also agreed that Dornauer will continue to lead his department until the state budget day. This will also make it easier for me to hand over my house, the ÖGB, in an orderly fashion. So I won't be gone overnight.
How difficult was it to give up your job as head of the ÖGB?
To be completely honest, it was anything but easy for me. I am a trade unionist with heart and soul, and we have now had very successful years with 70,000 members. It was not in my life plan to move to the state government. But now it is what it is, and I am also looking forward to this task.
Have you already received a congratulatory telegram from the federal party chairman?
There have been hundreds of calls and messages in total. I have already spoken to Andreas Babler and signaled that I am looking forward to working with him and he has done the same.
