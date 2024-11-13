On chestnuts with...
Swatek: “Would abolish the ORF state tax”
The "Krone" series on the regional elections in Styria: This time we go for chestnuts with Niko Swatek, the leading candidate of the Neos.
On his election posters, Niko Swatek rides a racing bike, but he makes his way from the Landhaus to the Maronessa chestnut stand on foot. He occasionally makes chestnuts at home, he says, but they never turn out as well as Cvetka Stockinger's. "The variety is crucial," she says.
"Krone": Mr. Swatek, you're about to become a father for the second time. How do you plan to reconcile fatherhood and politics?
Niko Swatek: My sons are the motivation for me to go into politics. I want them to find a better world. To achieve this, politics must tackle and solve problems.
What books do you read to your children?
My son prefers to read Grüffelo, and not just once, but four or five times.
Education is an important issue for Neos. What was your own A-levels like?
I remember the day after almost better. But I have to say that I was very lucky because I had really nice teachers.
Migration is one of the big issues in the election campaign. Why do the Neos address it so rarely?
We address it very clearly. We demand three things from people who come to us: firstly, to learn the German language. The second is that they uphold our values. Religious books must not take precedence over our laws. And the third thing is that everyone does their bit, which means going to work and paying taxes.
You like to talk about reforms. What would be the first thing you would implement?
I would reduce the burden on people so that they can afford to live again. The ORF state tax, for example, must finally be a thing of the past in Styria.
You were the party with the lowest proportion of women in parliament, namely zero percent. Do you have a zipper system this year?
We currently have two MPs. I am very happy that we were able to win Bettina Schoeller for the second seat this year, an expert in the health sector, but also in elementary education.
