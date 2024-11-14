At first glance, KTM's online presence gives no indication that there is a great deal of turmoil behind the scenes at the motorcycle manufacturer. In addition to the announcement of the new models that will be launched on the market, there is also a report on the homepage about a six-day enduro race. If you take a closer look, however, you will find an offer that shows just how high the Mattighofen-based company's stock levels must be: More than 30 models from 2023 and 2024 will be sold off by the end of December by giving customers a discount on VAT...