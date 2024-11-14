Restructuring necessary
KTM
A far-reaching restructuring is necessary, a three-digit million amount is needed to secure liquidity for 2025 at KTM AG, production will be cut back - this was announced by Pierer Mobility on Tuesday evening. Much is still unclear in connection with the radical austerity measures, and the trembling is great.
At first glance, KTM's online presence gives no indication that there is a great deal of turmoil behind the scenes at the motorcycle manufacturer. In addition to the announcement of the new models that will be launched on the market, there is also a report on the homepage about a six-day enduro race. If you take a closer look, however, you will find an offer that shows just how high the Mattighofen-based company's stock levels must be: More than 30 models from 2023 and 2024 will be sold off by the end of December by giving customers a discount on VAT...
Savings program has been running since December 2023
The stuttering demand, which has also spread to the North American market, combined with the sharp rise in costs and high inventories, means that Pierer Mobility now has to pull the ripcord. Although staff has been reduced in stages since December 2023, parts of development and production have been relocated to Asia and the company is on the cost brake, this is not enough.
Pierer Mobility AG therefore announced on Tuesday evening: A far-reaching restructuring is necessary at KTM, and there is also an additional liquidity requirement in the three-digit million range. It was also made clear that production would be cut back in order to reduce inventories. Savings will be made in the overhead area, i.e. administration.
Another 200 jobs were announced in August
What does this mean for the workforce? The majority of employees who manufacture motorcycles for the KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas and MV Agusta brands work in the Innviertel region, specifically in Mattighofen and Munderfing. At the end of June, the number of employees was reported as 6024, compared to 6184 at the end of 2023. At least 300 jobs were to be cut in the first wave of redundancies, which began in December of the previous year. In August 2024, it was then announced that a further 200 employees would have to leave.
"Will make a decision in due course"
What the restructuring now means for jobs is completely open. Pierer Mobility said: "We are modeling various overall scenarios and will make a decision in due course."
