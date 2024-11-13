Financial emergency
No major donors: Association fears for its existence
The "Ferien ohne Handicap" association, which looks after children and young people with multiple and severe disabilities, has run into financial difficulties. Donations are now urgently needed because major donors unexpectedly failed to materialize. In addition, the association did not want to pass on the entire cost increase to the parents, which would have been possible with the usual volume of donations.
For ten years, the association "Ferien ohne Handicap" has been filling a large gap in the care available for children with severe and multiple disabilities in Austria.
Back then, Birgit Stoifl from the Waldviertel region realized her exemplary concept of one-to-one care around the clock: the experienced contact not only enables children and young people to take further steps in their development, but also gives them new strength and courage. Parents, who are otherwise constantly there for their children, can take a breather for a week at the vacation camp and recharge their batteries for the demanding care.
Childcare requests from Holland
Thanks to its uniqueness, the model club has even received inquiries from Holland and Germany. They had to turn them down because they couldn't even deal with all the cases at home. The province is very happy to support this special project, says Provincial Councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister.
Collapse in donations - association needs help
The association has now run into financial difficulties due to the surprising loss of major donors. "As an association, we also didn't want to pass on the entire cost increase to the parents. With the donations from 2023, it would have worked out," Stoifl is now hoping for the big hearts of Krone readers.
Your donation is requested! IBAN: AT89 3290 4000 0101 0230
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
