Clear distribution
Along Lokalbahn it was “yes”, the south said “no”
The results of the survey were very different along the planned S-Link route. The vote along the existing local line was very clear.
The results of the S-Link survey show striking patterns. Citizens voted almost uniformly along the existing and planned route. In the north of the city, where the local line already runs, approval was high. Along the Lokalbahn route, citizens consistently said "yes" to the S-Link with 60 percent or more. No major construction measures were expected in the north either. Local railroad residents are obviously aware of and appreciate the advantages of this mode of transport. They were therefore the exception.
In the south, where construction work is expected, the result was consistently "no". In each case with more than 55 percent. Where the train is not yet running, the benefits are logically still theoretical and not tangible. However, Hallein's mayor Alexander Stangassinger (SPÖ) does not see this as the main reason for the country's clearest "no" vote in his municipality (64%). He sees three reasons. "Many were dissatisfied with this route, the project company presented something different at every event and, when money is being saved everywhere, many have no understanding for major projects," says Stangassinger. The mayor of Bergheim, Robert Bukovc (ÖVP), is of a completely different opinion.
Despite the already good public transport connections, the residents of the municipality would have liked to see the railroad upgraded. The people of Seeham would have liked better public transport in general as a result of the major project. They are stuck in traffic jams every day on their commute to the provincial capital from Elixhausen at the latest. The residents of Elsbethen, on the other hand, are already well connected. The decisive motive for a narrow "no" vote there: the costs.
