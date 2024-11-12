Along Lokalbahn it was “yes”, the south said “no”

In the south, where construction work is expected, the result was consistently "no". In each case with more than 55 percent. Where the train is not yet running, the benefits are logically still theoretical and not tangible. However, Hallein's mayor Alexander Stangassinger (SPÖ) does not see this as the main reason for the country's clearest "no" vote in his municipality (64%). He sees three reasons. "Many were dissatisfied with this route, the project company presented something different at every event and, when money is being saved everywhere, many have no understanding for major projects," says Stangassinger. The mayor of Bergheim, Robert Bukovc (ÖVP), is of a completely different opinion.